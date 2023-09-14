Tura: The police are investigating allegations that a woman was assaulted by police officers during a night raid in a restricted area where young people gather to drink and party in Tura, Meghalaya.

The allegations surfaced on social media, with photos of an injured 20-year-old woman who was reportedly attacked by police officers at the venue late on September 13. The woman sustained a head injury from an assault with a blunt object.

In response to the allegations, Tura police have launched a probe to determine whether they are true or fabricated.

“We have identified the woman and are taking her for a medical examination. We will also interview her to get her side of the story,” said West Garo Hills SP Abraham T Sangma.

The police chief also said that night checks have been conducted in vulnerable areas for a long time to deter young people from gathering and holding illegal parties.

One of the main locations for these parties is Rongkhon Songgital, below the municipal dumping ground towards the main Tura Baptist Cemetery.

Due to the isolation of the area, groups of young men and women have been found frequenting the area for their nocturnal activities, to the anger of the local community.

“On Wednesday night, our night patrol team, which consisted of police and home guard officers, went to the dumping ground-cemetery road where they found a large group of boys and girls drinking and loitering in the restricted area. They were made to leave the area, but we had not received any reports of assault. Nevertheless, we are investigating,” said SP Abraham Sangma.

He added that if the allegations are found to be true, departmental proceedings will be initiated against the officers involved in the incident.