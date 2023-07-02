Shillong: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) has filed a complaint regarding the deteriorating condition of the road connecting Mustoh and Shella villages in East Khasi Hills of Meghalaya, highlighting the substandard repair works carried out recently.

In a letter addressed to the Assistant Executive Engineer of Public Works Department (PWD) – Shella Sub-Division on Saturday, the HYC Shella Area Unit Vice President, B Natep, expressed concern after conducting an inspection prompted by complaints from the locals.

During their inspection, HYC members discovered that the recently repaired road has already suffered significant damage, resulting in the formation of numerous potholes.

This deterioration has caused inconvenience and hardship to the residents who rely on this crucial transport route.

Natep emphasized the need for immediate attention and urged the concerned department to undertake prompt road maintenance.

He further stressed that the repair work should adhere to the specified thickness mentioned in the work order, ensuring the durability and longevity of the road surface.