Guwahati: The results HSSLC (Arts) exams 2022 conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) were released on Friday.

This year, a total of 22711 students appeared for the Meghalaya Class 12 (Arts) Board exam, of which 18434 have cleared.

A total of 81.17% of students have cleared HSSLC (Class 12) result 2022 out of which 86.89% are regular candidates and 45.22% of non-regular candidates. 

Ramyank Nilabh Chakraborty has topped MBOSE Class 12 Arts Result with 460 marks. 

Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2022: Here is the list of top ten rank holders

PositionRoll No.Names of candidates and institutionsMarks secured
1138252Ramyank Nilabh Chakraborty (E, Ps, Geo, Sg, Ec)460*
  Don Bosco College (Hr. Sec. Section), Tura 
2129294Bahunlang Mawrie (E,K,Ps,Sg,Ed)450*
  Auxilium Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Shillong 
3127024Vijay Adhikari (E, N, Ps, Pls, Ec)436*
  St. Anthony’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong 
4127098Hadassa Mebaker Lyngdoh (K,Ps,IP,Ec)435*
  St. Anthony’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong 
 131587Dajied Kynsai Sungoh (E,K,Ps,Pls,Ec,Hs)435*
  Little Flower Higher Secondary School, Ummulong 
5127586Jeremaiah Warbah (E, K, Ec, Hs, Pls, Ps)432*
  St. Gabriel’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong 
6127292Ibapaleishisha Kharkamni (E,Ec,Ps,Geo,M)427*
  St. Edmund’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong 
7127225Bryan Casper Lyngdoh (E, Ae, M, Geo)425*
  St. Edmund’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong 
 131612Thehsbun Kyndait (E,K,Ps,Hs,Ec,Pls)425*
  Little Flower Higher Secondary School, Ummulong 
8125026Rickie Raydolf Mairom (E, Ae, Ps, Pls, Ec)424*
  Sacred Heart Boys’ Hr. Sec. School, Shillong 
 127156Priyangsha Rajak (E,Ae,Ps,Hs)424*
  St. Anthony’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong 
9127284Finora Wankhar (E,Ae,Hs,Geo)422*
  St. Edmund’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong 
 127319Saniya Rai (E,Ae,Geo,Sg)422*
  St. Edmund’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong 
 135071Silbestar Shadap (K,Sg,Hs,Ed)422*
  St. Paul’s Higher Secondary School, Nongpoh 
10137629Ankita Bose (E,Ae,Ec,Pls)421*
  Tura Town Higher Secondary School, Tura 

