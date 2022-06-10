Guwahati: The results HSSLC (Arts) exams 2022 conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) were released on Friday.
This year, a total of 22711 students appeared for the Meghalaya Class 12 (Arts) Board exam, of which 18434 have cleared.
A total of 81.17% of students have cleared HSSLC (Class 12) result 2022 out of which 86.89% are regular candidates and 45.22% of non-regular candidates.
Ramyank Nilabh Chakraborty has topped MBOSE Class 12 Arts Result with 460 marks.
Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2022: Here is the list of top ten rank holders
|Position
|Roll No.
|Names of candidates and institutions
|Marks secured
|1
|138252
|Ramyank Nilabh Chakraborty (E, Ps, Geo, Sg, Ec)
|460*
|Don Bosco College (Hr. Sec. Section), Tura
|2
|129294
|Bahunlang Mawrie (E,K,Ps,Sg,Ed)
|450*
|Auxilium Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Shillong
|3
|127024
|Vijay Adhikari (E, N, Ps, Pls, Ec)
|436*
|St. Anthony’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong
|4
|127098
|Hadassa Mebaker Lyngdoh (K,Ps,IP,Ec)
|435*
|St. Anthony’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong
|131587
|Dajied Kynsai Sungoh (E,K,Ps,Pls,Ec,Hs)
|435*
|Little Flower Higher Secondary School, Ummulong
|5
|127586
|Jeremaiah Warbah (E, K, Ec, Hs, Pls, Ps)
|432*
|St. Gabriel’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong
|6
|127292
|Ibapaleishisha Kharkamni (E,Ec,Ps,Geo,M)
|427*
|St. Edmund’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong
|7
|127225
|Bryan Casper Lyngdoh (E, Ae, M, Geo)
|425*
|St. Edmund’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong
|131612
|Thehsbun Kyndait (E,K,Ps,Hs,Ec,Pls)
|425*
|Little Flower Higher Secondary School, Ummulong
|8
|125026
|Rickie Raydolf Mairom (E, Ae, Ps, Pls, Ec)
|424*
|Sacred Heart Boys’ Hr. Sec. School, Shillong
|127156
|Priyangsha Rajak (E,Ae,Ps,Hs)
|424*
|St. Anthony’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong
|9
|127284
|Finora Wankhar (E,Ae,Hs,Geo)
|422*
|St. Edmund’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong
|127319
|Saniya Rai (E,Ae,Geo,Sg)
|422*
|St. Edmund’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong
|135071
|Silbestar Shadap (K,Sg,Hs,Ed)
|422*
|St. Paul’s Higher Secondary School, Nongpoh
|10
|137629
|Ankita Bose (E,Ae,Ec,Pls)
|421*
|Tura Town Higher Secondary School, Tura