Guwahati: The results HSSLC (Arts) exams 2022 conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) were released on Friday.

This year, a total of 22711 students appeared for the Meghalaya Class 12 (Arts) Board exam, of which 18434 have cleared.

A total of 81.17% of students have cleared HSSLC (Class 12) result 2022 out of which 86.89% are regular candidates and 45.22% of non-regular candidates.

Ramyank Nilabh Chakraborty has topped MBOSE Class 12 Arts Result with 460 marks.

Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2022: Here is the list of top ten rank holders

Position Roll No. Names of candidates and institutions Marks secured 1 138252 Ramyank Nilabh Chakraborty (E, Ps, Geo, Sg, Ec) 460* Don Bosco College (Hr. Sec. Section), Tura 2 129294 Bahunlang Mawrie (E,K,Ps,Sg,Ed) 450* Auxilium Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Shillong 3 127024 Vijay Adhikari (E, N, Ps, Pls, Ec) 436* St. Anthony’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong 4 127098 Hadassa Mebaker Lyngdoh (K,Ps,IP,Ec) 435* St. Anthony’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong 131587 Dajied Kynsai Sungoh (E,K,Ps,Pls,Ec,Hs) 435* Little Flower Higher Secondary School, Ummulong 5 127586 Jeremaiah Warbah (E, K, Ec, Hs, Pls, Ps) 432* St. Gabriel’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong 6 127292 Ibapaleishisha Kharkamni (E,Ec,Ps,Geo,M) 427* St. Edmund’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong 7 127225 Bryan Casper Lyngdoh (E, Ae, M, Geo) 425* St. Edmund’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong 131612 Thehsbun Kyndait (E,K,Ps,Hs,Ec,Pls) 425* Little Flower Higher Secondary School, Ummulong 8 125026 Rickie Raydolf Mairom (E, Ae, Ps, Pls, Ec) 424* Sacred Heart Boys’ Hr. Sec. School, Shillong 127156 Priyangsha Rajak (E,Ae,Ps,Hs) 424* St. Anthony’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong 9 127284 Finora Wankhar (E,Ae,Hs,Geo) 422* St. Edmund’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong 127319 Saniya Rai (E,Ae,Geo,Sg) 422* St. Edmund’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong 135071 Silbestar Shadap (K,Sg,Hs,Ed) 422* St. Paul’s Higher Secondary School, Nongpoh 10 137629 Ankita Bose (E,Ae,Ec,Pls) 421* Tura Town Higher Secondary School, Tura