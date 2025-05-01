Shillong: The High Court of Meghalaya has directed the state government and central authorities to accelerate the long-delayed expansion of Shillong Airport to accommodate larger aircraft.

During a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) hearing, a division bench comprising Chief Justice IP Mukerji and Justice W Diengdoh voiced concern over the airport’s persistent operational limitations.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Currently, only smaller aircraft like ATRs can operate, leading to frequent weather-related flight cancellations and disruptions that inconvenience the public, hinder tourism, and negatively impact the state’s economy.

The court noted detailed submissions from the Advocate General, representing the state government, and the Deputy Solicitor General, appearing for the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Based on these submissions, the court projected that the expanded airport would likely not be operational for at least two years, assuming the estimated pace of work is maintained.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The court highlighted that approximately 22 acres of land are needed for the expansion, with 10.3 acres belonging to defence authorities and 11.7 acres privately owned. The defence authority has agreed to provide its land to the AAI on a leave and license basis.

Regarding the private land, the Advocate General stated the state government intends to acquire it through private treaty purchase, deeming this approach “most reasonable” compared to the more time-consuming and uncertain compulsory acquisition under the Land Acquisition Act, 2013.

The court concurred, directing the state cabinet to consider and approve the private treaty land acquisition proposal within three weeks of receiving the order and, if approved, to complete the acquisition of the 11.7 acres within an additional eight weeks.

The Deputy Solicitor General informed the court that a construction tender worth approximately ?150 crore has been issued, with an estimated 18-month construction period following the agreement.

However, the project is currently awaiting environmental clearance from the Ministry of Environment and approval from the DGCA.

The court firmly directed both the Ministry of Environment and the DGCA to “formulate, modify or approve” the necessary expansion plans without further delay, emphasizing that “there is no scope whatsoever” for either authority to withhold or defer the required approvals at this stage.

The matter has been scheduled for a status report on May 15, 2025, from both state and central authorities outlining the actions taken in response to the court’s order.