Guwahati: The Airport Authority of India (AAI) on Tuesday successfully completed the first flight test landing at Hollongi airport in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Greenfield Airport at Hollongi near the state capital Itanagar is the first full-fledged airport in Arunachal Pradesh.

The airport is set to get operationalized on Independence Day this year.

The airport is, situated about 15 km away from Itanagar, will help in connecting the state by air.

The airport is developed by the Airport Authority of India and will be available for operations of A-321 category aircraft.

According to reports, the airport will also get its runway extended by 500 m to accommodate the A-321 type of aircraft.

The airport is being built to accommodate 200 passengers during peak hours of the day.

With an area of 4100 sqm, the airport is going to have eight check-in counters.

The airport is being built with an estimated cost of INR 645 crore.