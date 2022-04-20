The Meghalaya high court has appointed justice (retd) BP Katakey as the head of a committee that has been set up to recommend the state government on measures over coal related issues.

The justice (retd) BP Katakey-headed committee will recommend measures to the Meghalaya government on coal related issues keeping in compliance directions issued by the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The appointment order was passed by the full bench of Meghalaya high court headed by chief justice Sanjib Banerjee.

While passing the appointment order, Meghalaya high court chief justice sanjib Banerjee said that the appointment of justice (retd) Katakey has been done to ascertain the extent of compliance of the directions issued by Supreme Court and NGT.

The Meghalaya high court has further directed the justice Katakey-headed committee to file a preliminary report within four weeks.

Justice Katakey will also recommend the Meghalaya government on measures that are to be taken on immediate basis to comply with the directions, including sale of coal now available.

Notably, justice (retd) BP Katakey, a former judge of the Gauhati High Court, earlier had also headed an NGT-constituted panel that looked into coal-related issues in Meghalaya.