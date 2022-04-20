Body of a 30-year-old woman, who was earlier reported to be missing, has been recovered by the police from an elevator shaft of a hotel in Mizoram capital – Aizawl.

Following preliminary investigation, it is being suspected that the woman, who hails from Lunglei near Aizawl in Mizoram, died after falling into the elevator shaft of the hotel.

The woman is suspected to have fallen into the elevator shaft from an elevator door which is reported to be malfunctioning.

However, the family of the deceased woman has cried foul play, suspecting it to be a murder case.

Also read: Bangladesh commerce minister to visit Mizoram to inspect proposed border trade projects

The decomposed body of the deceased woman was recovered by the police on Tuesday evening, police informed on Wednesday.

The deceased woman, who has been identified as Vanlalhmangaihzuali, had come to Aizawl with her boyfriend from Lunglei to sit for a competitive exam.

The couple had arrived in Aizawl on April 13 and were staying at the Lushai Hills Residency hotel in the town.

On April 15, T Zodinsanga, the boyfriend of the deceased woman, filed a missing complaint with the police, wherein he claimed that he saw her last on the night of April 13.

Also read: Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border talks: District-level committees to be formed

After receiving the complaint, launched an investigation and conducted search in the hotel premises, where the couple was staying.

Later on Tuesday evening, police recovered the decomposed body of the woman from the base of the elevator shaft of the hotel.

Meanwhile, police has taken the boyfriend of the deceased woman into their custody for interrogation and further investigation into the case.