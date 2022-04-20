Aizawl: Bangladesh commerce minister Tipu Munshi will visit Mizoram to inspect and take stock of the proposed border trade projects on Mizoram’s side of the Indo-Bangladesh border, official sources said on Monday.

Munshi will arrive in Aizawl on April 22 on a three-day visit to the northeastern state, the sources said.

During his visit, the Bangladeshi minister will have a joint inspection with Mizoram commerce and industry minister Dr R. Lalthangliana on the proposed integrated check post in Lunglei district and a border haat in Mamit district, both on the Mizoram-Bangladesh border, it said.

Meanwhile, Lalthangliana said that he invited the Bangladeshi minister for a joint verification visit to the project sites to take stock of the proposed projects during his visit to the neighbouring country in March last year.

Although planned in May last year, the Bangladeshi minister’s visit was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

Lalthangliana said they would visit the proposed Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Kawrpuichhuah in south Mizoram’s Lunglei district and a border haat at Silsuri village in western Mizoram’s Mamti district on a joint inspection on April 23.

The Bangladeshi government has already taken several steps at the proposed sites to facilitate border trade between Mizoram and the neighbouring country, he said.

Although the state government is making massive efforts towards the bilateral trade, there are certain things, which are outside the ambit of the state government and that come under the Centre, he said.

Munshi will leave for Kolkata on April 25, according to official sources.

Mizoram shares a 318- km long international border with Bangladesh.

According to an official, a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the entire project of the proposed ICP at Kawrpuichhuah was already approved by the Land Port Authority of India.

He said four border haats would be set up along the Mizoram-Bangladesh border- three in Mamit district and one in Lunglei district.

The proposed border haat at Silsuri is taken up as a pilot project, he said.