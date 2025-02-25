Meghalaya High Court approves rebuilding of St. Anthony's school

Shillong: The High Court of Meghalaya has granted St. Anthony’s Lower Primary School permission to rebuild its structure, which was controversially demolished during the court’s Christmas recess.

The demolition of the 72-year-old building, a fixture in Shillong since 1922, occurred despite a prior court order issued on December 9, 2024, prompting judicial scrutiny.

The court, led by Chief Justice I.P. Mukerji and Justice W. Diengdoh, questioned the timing of the demolition in their February 24, 2025, order. “Why this allegedly imminent danger to the building and the need to demolish it was not brought to the notice of the vacation bench and appropriate leave obtained to demolish the building?” the court asked.

School officials submitted affidavits stating that Reliant Foundations Private Limited of Guwahati deemed the building “structurally very weak,” necessitating “urgent and immediate action” to prevent potential accidents. They also claimed the structure began tilting in early January 2025.

While granting permission for reconstruction, the court imposed a crucial condition: the new building’s design must be “more or similar to the demolished one.” This stipulation reflects the court’s recognition of the building’s potential heritage significance, considering its long history and prominent location facing the Don Bosco statue.

The court has demanded that those responsible for the demolition explain by March 17 why they proceeded during the court’s vacation, particularly after the building had stood for decades.

Additionally, the school administration is prohibited from creating any third-party rights through transfer or encumbrance without court approval. The case is scheduled to resume on March 19, 2025.