Shillong: The East Jaintia Hills (EJH) Police in Meghalaya apprehended two female inter-state traffickers and seized heroin worth Rs 1.6 crore at Nongsning.

Acting on reports, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Jason Mairom led the operation after receiving a tip-off that two women were en route from Silchar to Shillong in a Tata Sumo tourist vehicle.

In response, the police set up a check post at Nongsning village, strategically located along NH-06, a Naxal-affected area.

The suspects, identified as 35-year-old Hoihoi Hanhal and 40-year-old Lhing Hohoi, both hailing from Imphal West in Mizoram, were apprehended from the Tata Sumo with the registration number MZ4 A 2997.

During the operation, the police also seized two mobile phones from the women, which were later subjected to testing, confirming the suspicion that the seized substance was indeed heroin.