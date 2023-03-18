Guwahati: The Meghalaya High Court has directed the state government to resolve the matter related to the relocation of 342 families of Harijan Colony from Them Iew Mawlong within April.

The court has asked the parties to resolve the matter so that the reallocation if any, can take place within the next two or three months.

The State government had given time till April 10 for the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) to submit its response to the proposal for relocation of the families to the existing land of the Shillong Municipal Board (SMB).

Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar had earlier informed that the department has not agreed to the request made by the HPC to give another three months’ time for them to respond to the government’s proposal.

The state government presented the blueprint to the HPC during a meeting in September 2022, which indicated its decision to construct multi-storey flats at the existing official quarters of the SMB for the relocation of the 342 families.

The government had rejected an earlier proposal by the HPC to reserve 200 square metres of land for each of the 342 families within the European ward, besides bearing the cost of construction of their homes.

The next hearing of the case will be held on April 24.