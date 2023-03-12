Shillong: The relocation of 342 families from Harijan Colony in Them Iew Mawlong is the responsibility of the Meghalaya state government, according to North Shillong MLA Adelbert Nongrum.

The Voice of the People Party (VPP) MLA, Adelbert Nongrum reportedly said he will not compromise on the issue and that pressure needs to be put on the government to resolve the matter.

The Meghalaya High Court had recently asked the state government to resolve the relocation of the residents of Harijan Colony after the election.

The court had asked the Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) to respond to the proposal of the state government for the relocation of 342 families within four weeks.

However, the HPC has expressed concern that the government had rejected its eight-point resolution, instead coming up with its own blueprint.

The HPC secretary, Gurjit Singh, said they will first study the blueprint and then take a collective decision with the people of the community before coming back to the government.

Nongrum further said the government has no political will to relocate, and that the barrier leading to Harijan Colony needs to be removed as it has led to congestion in the city.

He added that genuine employees need to be relocated while the government will have to deal with illegal settlers.