Shillong: The Meghalaya High Court has issued a stern warning to the state government over its failure to check overloading of trucks.

The court has directed district superintendents of police to physically examine any overloaded truck and take necessary action.

Besides, the court has asked the state to make appropriate investments to prevent the menace of overloading.

It has also asked the state to deploy weighbridges to monitor the movement of trucks. The court expressed disappointment over the state’s inaction, saying that despite many reports, there has been little improvement in the situation.

It said that the hilly terrain and incessant rain of the state should be no excuse for not making appropriate investments to check the menace.

The court also noted that in several parts of the state, vehicles carrying boulders and sand to Bangladesh are allowed to operate without any checks.

Furthermore, it pointed out that hundreds of trucks are parked at a time, none of them adhering to the weight norms.

Hoping that some actual steps would be taken on the ground, the court has asked the state to file a report within the next four weeks. The matter is listed for May 3, 2023.