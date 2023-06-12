Shillong: The Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department in Meghalaya emphasized that meat and milk from cattle infected by lumpy skin disease should not be consumed or sold.

While the disease does not transmit to humans, precautions should be taken to prevent the consumption of contaminated products, according to Dr Manjunatha C, Secretary to the department.

Lumpy skin disease is a viral illness that affects cattle and is primarily spread through mosquito, fly, and tick bites.

It is characterized by the formation of nodules on the animal’s skin throughout its body.

Fortunately, infected animals usually recover within two to three weeks.

The department highlighted the importance of bio-security measures, advising farmers to isolate infected animals from healthy ones.

They also urged farmers to contact the rapid response teams of the veterinary department through the helpline number for disinfection of affected premises and treatment of infected animals.

To ensure safety, individuals dealing with infected animals should wear gloves and face masks, and movement to and from affected cattle sheds should be restricted.

Controlling mosquitos and flies in cattle sheds through the use of repellents is also recommended.

In the unfortunate event of cattle death, carcasses should be disposed of using the deep burial method.