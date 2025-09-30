Guwahati: The Meghalaya government honoured the Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Superintendent of Police (City) Herbert Kharkongor for successfully cracking the sensational murder case of businessman Raja Raghuvanshi.

The programme coincided with the official launch of the state’s Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) to strengthen preparedness against terrorism and anti-national threats.

The felicitation at the police headquarters in Shillong, was attended by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and Deputy Chief Minister in charge of Home Affairs, Prestone Tynsong. Both leaders praised the professionalism, efficiency, and dedication displayed by the SIT in solving the case within a short span of time.

Those honoured included SIT chief Herbert Kharkongor, Sohra officer-in-charge Anthony Khongsit, and other members of the investigation team.

The case is of May when Raghuvanshi was murdered at a parking lot near Weisawdong cliffside.

After months of probing, cops arrested his wife Sonam, along with her associates from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, for their alleged involvement.

The SIT submitted its chargesheet in August.

Meghalaya Police has launched an Anti-Terror Squad to exclusively deal with terrorism-related and anti-national cases.

Deputy Inspector General Aditya Goenka said the ATS would enhance the state’s capacity to counter emerging security threats.

“The ATS will specifically address terror cases, ensuring that citizens of Meghalaya continue to live in peace,” Goenka said.