Guwahati: Burglars targeted the Faridabad residence of six-time world boxing champion Mary Kom earlier this week, while she was away in Meghalaya attending a marathon event in Sohra, officials confirmed on Saturday.

Mary Kom received the news while participating in the Northeast event and informed the organisers about the burglary.

“I’m scared, nervous, and worried. I was supposed to return to Delhi today, but this incident has left me shaken,” she told them.

She added that the theft reportedly occurred a few days ago, but the full extent of the loss would only be clear once she returned home.

In a statement to a news agency, Kom revealed that her neighbours alerted her to the break-in, which occurred on September 24.

CCTV footage reportedly captured the thieves stealing a television and other valuables from her home.

“I’m currently not at home. I will assess the damage after I get back. I have already informed the police,” she said.

A close aide confirmed that Mary Kom’s neighbours promptly notified her about the burglary and that she has officially reported the incident to the police.

Mary Kom: India’s Boxing Legend

Mary Kom, one of India’s most celebrated athletes, hails from Manipur and has carved out a legendary career in boxing. She is the first female boxer to win six world titles, a feat unmatched in the sport.

Her historic run includes five Asian Championship titles and a gold medal at the 2014 Asian Games. At the London 2012 Olympics, she made history again by securing a bronze medal, becoming the first Indian woman boxer to achieve the feat.

Mary Kom burst onto the international scene at just 18 years old, when she reached the final of the inaugural Women’s World Boxing Championship in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Though she finished with silver, it marked the beginning of a dominant era in women’s boxing.

She went on to win World Championship titles in 2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, and 2010. After her 2008 victory, she took a brief hiatus from the sport following the birth of her twins but returned stronger than ever.