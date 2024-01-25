Guwahati: Indian women’s boxing legend and the first Indian boxer to win a medal in the Olympics, MC Mary Kom on Wednesday denied reports of her retirement.

The six-time World Champion said, “I haven’t announced retirement yet and I have been misquoted. I will personally come in front of the media whenever I want to announce it,” said Mary.

“I have gone through some media reports stating that I have announced retirement and this is not true.”

Mary clarified her statement which she made at an event on Wednesday.

“I was attending a school event at Dibrugarh on January 24 where I was motivating children. I said I still have a hunger for achieving (laurels) in sports but the age limit in the Olympics doesn’t allow me to participate though I can carry on with my sport. I am still focusing on my fitness and whenever I will announce retirement I will inform everyone,” she said.