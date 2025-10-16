Guwahati: The Meghalaya government on Wednesday released Rs 79.5 crore in a bid to clear a 12-month salary backlog for employees of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC).

This was announced by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

The funds have been transferred to an escrow account to make sure payment reaches the affected workers.

Of the total allocation, Rs 11 crore is for outstanding dues to the GHADC, while Rs 68.5 crore is an advance against future royalty payments.

The state cabinet also gave a go ahead to the Meghalaya State Education Commission Report 2025 during its meeting.

After intense discussions the state “cabinet has instructed the Education Department to conduct a thorough review and develop an implementation roadmap with specific action points. A final decision on adopting the recommendations will be taken once the department completes its assessment,” reports India Today Ne.

In other decisions, the cabinet endorsed organisational structures and staffing norms for technical, financial and social services in municipalities in the state, as allocated by the union government.

The Meghalaya Municipal (Technical, Financial and Social Service) Rules, 2025 were also given the green signal.