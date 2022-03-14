The Meghalaya government is planning to constitute a committee to assess the shortage of IAS officers in the state.

This was informed by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma during the ongoing budget session of the Meghalaya Assembly.

CM Conrad Sangma informed that out of the 77 cadres’ strength, Meghalaya has 41 IAS officers, out of which 23 are direct recruits and 18 were promoted from Meghalaya Civil Services.

The Meghalaya chief minister further said that the state government does not agree with proposed amendment to the IAS cadre rules.

CM Conrad Sangma also stated that Meghalaya government had written to the Centre in 2019, urging it to consider a separate cadre for Meghalaya.

The CM said that the Meghalaya government hopes that the state will see more IAS officers in future.