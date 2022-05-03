Soon after pictures and videos of “poor arrangements” for athletes participating in the Meghalaya Games 2022 went viral in the social media, chief minister Conrad Sangma has directed the concerned officials to take immediate action on the matter.

“Saw the pictures of arrangements made for accommodation of our sportsperson in Shillong. Not acceptable at all. Have asked the officials to immediately take action and rectify,” said Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma also expressed dismay over the “poor arrangements” made for the athletes participating in the Meghalaya Games 2022.

He also visited the venues of the Meghalaya Games 2022 in Shillong to take first hand stock of the “poor arrangements”.

“After receiving photographs of poor state of accommodation for our sportspersons in Shillong for the Meghalaya Games, I inspected the venue personally to take stock of the situation. Very sad to see the arrangements made,” said Conrad Sangma.

Athletes and their support staff, who are taking part in the Meghalaya Games 2022, took to social media to highlight the ‘pathetic’ conditions of the venues.

Pictures and videos shared by the athletes and their support staff, taking part in Meghalaya Games 2022, soon went viral in the social media, painting a very sorry picture of the arrangements.

Meanwhile, the organizing committee of Meghalaya Games 2022 has reputed the allegations saying that the athletes were using “dejected toilets”, which are under renovations instead of using the ‘clean’ bio toilets.

“Prior to the games, during inspection with the field officer of JNS, the organising committee decided not to use these defective toilets which have not been used since a long time and are likely to be demolished under the present renovation,” a statement from co-chairman of Meghalaya Games 2022 organising committee – John F Kharshiing read.

“On inspection on May 2, 2022 at 7:20 pm, we found out that some athletes have broken the sealed doors of the unusable toilets,” he added.