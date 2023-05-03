Shillong: Four suspected Bangladeshi nationals were detained by the infiltration cell of East Jaintia Hills Police from Umtyr-a infiltration check post in Meghalaya based on credible information.

The apprehended individuals were travelling in a tourist taxi with registration ML11 5376 when the vehicle was stopped at the Umtyr infiltration check post.

The in-charge of the Umtyr Infiltration check post has identified the arrested persons as Bhar Uddin (46), Kamil Ahmed (28), Koyson Ahmed (24), and Faisal Alam (21), all from Sylhet.

According to reports, a case has been registered against all the arrested persons at Khliehriat Police Station under the appropriate section of the Foreigners Act.

An investigation related to the incident is being carried out.