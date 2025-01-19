Shillong: Former Meghalaya Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA George B Lyngdoh announced that he will contest the upcoming MDC elections as an independent candidate.

This decision came after MD Syiem, the projected leader of the Umroi Democratic Front (UDF), defected to the Congress party.

According to Lyngdoh, Syiem’s sudden exit led to a regrouping of UDF leaders with supporters of former MDC Albinous Lyngdoh, who had lost the party ticket from Congress.

The merged group ultimately decided to field Lyngdoh as their independent candidate.

Lyngdoh clarified that the UDF’s primary focus remained the Umroi constituency, and while future expansion plans are uncertain, the group will maintain its independence within the constituency.

