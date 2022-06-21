Air relief operations in flood-affected Garo Hills region of Meghalaya on Tuesday were stalled due to bad weather.

The Indian air force have been conducting sorties to airdrop food and other relief materials for flood affected people in Garo Hills region of Meghalaya.

An IAF helicopter, on Tuesday, had to abort its relief sorties from Guwahati due to bad weather and poor sight.

Air relief operations for flood affected Garo Hills regions are likely to be resumed on Wednesday if weather improve.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma was also scheduled to take off from Shillong air force station for South Garo Hills.

Later, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma had to travel to Tura by road as his helicopter could not take off due to the inclement weather.