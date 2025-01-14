Guwahati: In what has been termed a shocking incident has come to light at Umshangling village in Ri-Bhoi, Meghalaya where dogs dug up an improperly buried unclaimed body, scattering body parts across the village.

The disturbing incident has sparked outrage among residents, who have lodged a complaint with Deputy Commissioner Abhilash Baranwal.

According to the villagers, the body was buried near the Nongpoh waste disposal area without proper procedures, leaving it exposed and vulnerable to animals.

Village headman James Maiong, village secretary Vincent Sohkhwai, and woman representative Angelina Tado condemned the incident, stating that it demonstrates a lack of consideration for public health and safety, as well as for the dignity of the deceased.

The villagers urged the DC to take immediate action to prevent such incidents from recurring.

They demanded stricter measures, including the presence of responsible personnel and prior notification to the village administration, for future burials of unclaimed bodies at the designated site.

In response, the DC assured the villagers that he would take prompt action on the issue.

He announced plans to convene a meeting with the police department, the Nongpoh Town Committee and other stakeholders to ensure that such incidents do not happen again.