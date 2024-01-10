Nongstoin: A Special Judge (POCSO) in Nongstoin, Meghalaya has brought justice to two child sexual assault victims, convicting and sentencing the perpetrators in separate cases.

In the first case, Slander Mawlein was found guilty of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl back in December 2018.

After meticulous investigation and presentation of evidence, the court sentenced Mawlein to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 30,000 under the POCSO Act, along with an additional one-year term and Rs 5,000 fine for another related offence.

Another perpetrator, Pynshailin Sangriang, faced justice for assaulting a 13-year-old girl in July 2018.

Following thorough investigation and prosecution efforts, the court convicted Sangriang and sentenced him to 7 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 20,000 under the POCSO Act.