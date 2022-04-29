The five Congress MLAs in Meghalaya are “yet to receive” their suspension letters.

The five Meghalaya Congress legislators were reportedly suspended from the party for supporting the NPP-led MDA government in Meghalaya, of which BJP is a partner.

The five Meghalaya Congress MLAs were reportedly suspended for a period of three-years.

“None of us (five Congress legislators) have received the suspension letter. We have only seen it in media reports,” Meghalaya Congress MLA Ampareen Lyngdoh said.

Besides Ampareen Lyngdoh, the other four Meghalaya Congress MLAs who are reportedly suspended from the party are: PT Sawkmie, Mohendro Rapsang, Mayralborn Lyngdoh, Mohendro Rapsang and Kimfa Marbaniang.

On the other hand, Shillong Lok Sabha MP and Meghalaya Congress president – Vincent Pala claimed that all the five Congress MLAs were suspended for a period of three years by the disciplinary committee of the AICC.

“If the media reports are true then all five have been barred from applying for a Congress ticket to contest during the upcoming 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections and 2024 Lok Sabha elections. They are ensuring that they don’t want us to contest any of these elections,” Ampareen Lyngdoh said.