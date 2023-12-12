Guwahati: Congress leader and opposition chief whip Saleng A Sangma has blamed the role of money for preventing qualified and good leaders from joining politics in Meghalaya.

He stated that many individuals who could make positive contributions are hesitant to enter the field due to the fear of being manipulated or “sold” by voters.

Also Read: Assam: NCHAC election dates announced, polling on January 8

Sangma further said that there was a need for a change in public mindset, adding that even a small percentage of voters who prioritize money can discourage good people from participating in politics.

Expressing disappointment at the separation of church leaders from politics, he said that their involvement could encourage more ethical individuals to enter the field.

Also Read: Assam: Five policemen suspended in Cachar district for ‘nexus’ with smugglers

Regarding the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Sangma confirmed that the party has not yet finalized a candidate for the Tura parliamentary seat.

He also declined to comment on speculation that he might be chosen for the position, stating that his current focus is on fulfilling his responsibilities as MLA and serving the people.