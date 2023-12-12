Guwahati: In a drive against corruption, five Assam police personnel have been suspended for their alleged nexus with areca nut smugglers in the Cachar district of Assam.

According to reports, Cachar Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta suspended five constables for allegedly allowing passage of smuggled areca nuts through the district.

The suspended policemen were posted at Digorkhal check-post and were part of Gumrah Police Investigation Centre along the Assam-Meghalaya inter-state border, an officer of district police said.

Here it should be mentioned that a truck with areca nuts was allowed to cross the toll gate of Shibnagar with the help of these five policemen.

“This truck belonged to two alleged smugglers. After passing the gate, the Officer-in-Charge of Gumrah Police Station chased the vehicle and intercepted it near the Meghalaya border,” he added.

Police arrested the driver, who led them to the smugglers.

Both the smugglers were arrested on Saturday night, and one of them was injured in police firing when he tried to flee from custody, the officer said.

“After interrogation, it was revealed that the truck passed with the help of the police personnel. These five constables were arrested on Saturday night and brought to Silchar Police Station,” he said.

As per rules and regulations, the policemen were suspended on Sunday.

“Police seized Rs. 1.48 lakh from the policemen. Investigation disclosed that this cash was given to them as a bribe,” the officer said.