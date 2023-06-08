Shillong: Social Welfare Minister, Paul Lyngdoh stated that his department is planning to undertake a comprehensive survey to determine the current population of drug users in Meghalaya.

In addition, the government plans to establish additional rehabilitation centres to address the pressing issue of drug addiction.

Lyngdoh emphasized the need to amend the rules for implementing the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, granting the police greater authority to combat drug trafficking in Meghalaya.

According to the available statistics from three years ago, there are already over 2.5 lakh drug users in the state, predominantly teenagers and individuals aged between 20 and 30 years.

Acknowledging the seriousness of the situation, he stated that the figures must be updated through a fresh survey conducted by the newly appointed director of the department.

The majority of drug users in the state are young individuals, including both males and females, in their 20s and 30s. The prevalence of drug abuse has led to various societal issues, including the spread of diseases such as HIV/AIDS and a general lack of direction in life.

To address these concerns, the government intends to launch more awareness programs and allocate greater attention to combating drug addiction, he said.

He further stressed the necessity of strengthening the NDPS Act to empower the police in effectively dealing with drug trafficking.

Given Shillong’s status as a transit point and its proximity to Myanmar, the minister emphasized the importance of proactive measures.

He expressed the need to revise the rules of the NDPS Act to overcome existing limitations and to empower complainants and law enforcement agencies.