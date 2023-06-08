Guwahati: A youth from Raha in Nagaon, Assam died after he drown in a waterfall in Meghalaya’s Byrnihat on Thursday.

The youth had planned an outing with his friends but that took a devastating turn.

The waterfall in Byrnihat is located in Meghalaya’s Ri Bhoi district along the Assam-Meghalaya border.

The victim was identified as Rohan Gogoi, a resident of Raha in Assam’s Nagaon district.

He reportedly slipped and tragically fell to his death before anyone could pull him out of the water.

All seven friends involved in the incident were students of the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM).

Efforts were made to recover Rohan’s body, which has now been transported to the morgue for further procedures.

An investigation into the incident has been initiated.