Guwahati: The ugly face of ragging reared its head once again as a father of a class XI student allegedly fell victim to a merciless ‘thrashing’ by a group of senior students at Gurukul Grammar School in Geetanagar of Guwahati, Assam.

The distressing incident unfolded when the man objected to his son’s torment at the hands of unruly seniors.

According to sources, the victim’s son, a student in class XI, was subjected to severe ragging by his senior classmates. When the concerned father raised his voice against this cruel practice, he became the target of the group’s aggression.

The students, all seniors brutally assaulted the man, leaving him severely injured and battered.

However, the Gurukul Grammar School authorities have not made any official statement regarding the incident of ragging so far.

Other parents who objected to ragging cases in the school have demanded strict actions against the students involved.

The father of the student said that he was not thrashed by the students on purpose. He was attacked only when he tried to save his son and said that the issue has been now ‘sorted’.

He added that while he understands that people at their early ages make mistakes, he was happy with the ‘action’ taken by the students.