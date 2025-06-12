Guwahati: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has announced the arrest of a senior professor from the North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) in Shillong, Meghalaya, and a Guwahati-based vendor on charges of bribery.

The arrests are linked to alleged corruption in the supply of laboratory equipment to the crisis-ridden university.

According to a statement issued by the CBI, N. Saha, a professor in NEHU’s Zoology department and Dean of the School of Life Sciences, along with vendor Pranjal Sharma, were apprehended during a bribe transaction of Rs 3.43 lakh.

The statement asserted that the team made the arrest at the university guest house in Guwahati, Assam.

“Acting on a tip-off about alleged ‘corrupt practices’ involving the professor and the vendor in the supply of laboratory equipment and bill clearances, the CBI laid a trap and caught the two accused red-handed, ” the statement noted.

During the ongoing investigation, CBI sleuths have already raided premises linked to the accused in two locations, recovering incriminating documents.

The central agency added that searches are currently underway at one additional location. The arrested professor and vendor are scheduled to be produced before a court in Guwahati later today.