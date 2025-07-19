Shillong: A schoolgirl was allegedly hacked to death in broad daylight at Samgong village near Williamnagar in Meghalaya’s East Garo Hills district, police said on Saturday.

According to officials, the incident occurred on Friday, and a manhunt is currently underway to locate the accused.

A senior police officer stated that the teenager was attacked with a machete in full public view. The motive behind the killing is yet to be determined.

The victim’s body has been sent to Williamnagar Civil Hospital for post-mortem.

Police have launched an investigation and announced a reward for any information leading to the arrest of the accused.

