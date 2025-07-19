Imphal: A Fast Track Special Court in Manipur on Friday sentenced a 30-year-old man to six years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2017.

The accused, Ningthoujam Dhojo, was convicted under Section 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The court also imposed a fine of rs 5,000. In default of payment, the convict will undergo an additional three months of simple imprisonment.

According to case details, the incident occurred on August 18, 2017, in Thoubal district. The victim’s mother lodged a complaint at the Women Police Station, Thoubal, stating that Dhojo, a resident of Samaram Maning Leikai, had visited their house to charge his mobile phone. She had asked him to stay with her daughter while she stepped out. On returning, she alleged that her daughter had been sexually assaulted.

Dhojo surrendered to police the following day and was taken into custody.

On Friday, the convict was produced before the court from Manipur Central Jail, Sajiwa, for the sentencing.

The court, invoking Section 33(8) of the POCSO Act, awarded Rs 4,00,000 in compensation to the victim for the trauma suffered during the incident and the legal proceedings.

The compensation is to be paid by the state government under provisions of the Victim Compensation Fund, as per Section 357-A of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).