SHILLONG: The Meghalaya cabinet, on Tuesday (October 31), approved “revised uniform guidelines for recruitment of police personnel” in the state.

This was informed by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma after chairing a meeting of the state’s cabinet.

“The rules are now streamlined for recruitment of all ranks of police including sub-inspectors, armed branch constables and unarmed branch constables, fireman and MPRO operators,” informed Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma.

The Meghalaya CM added: “The rules are related to the central recruitment board, which conducts recruitment for the police force.”

“In the past, the recruitment process would take a lot of time because of the various rules and through this, the rules are streamlined to ensure the recruitment process is completed efficiently, transparently and in the fastest possible time,” the Meghalaya CM further said.

Furthermore, the Meghalaya cabinet also “approved the rule for the conduct of departmental examination, 2023 for officers of the Indian Police Services (IPS)”.

“Previously, departmental examinations for IPS officers was conducted by the UPSC for promotions, which now will be conducted by the MPSC (Meghalaya public service commission),” said CM Conrad Sangma.