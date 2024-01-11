Guwahati: Byrnihat in Ri-bhoi, Meghalaya received the dubious title of India’s most polluted city “dethroning” from Delhi, according to a new report by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).

Delhi known for its choking winter smog, slipped to eighth place, the top three spots now belong to Begusarai in Bihar, Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh, and Byrnihat itself.

The report, based on 2023 air quality data, studied 227 cities and painted a concerning picture of widespread pollution.

While the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) aims to combat pollution in 131 cities, its effectiveness draws scrutiny.

The report reveals that only 37 NCAP cities met annual PM10 targets, and more importantly, a whopping 64% of NCAP funds went towards temporary solutions like dust mitigation and “ineffective” measures like smog guns.

“After five years of NCAP, only 44 out of 131 non-attainment cities have completed source apportionment studies,” said Sunil Dahia, CREA analyst, highlighting the lack of proper planning and targeted action.

Furthermore, 118 cities outside NCAP exceeded national air quality standards, showing the program’s limited reach and the urgent need for broader action.