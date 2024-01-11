GUWAHATI : In a remarkable showcase of educational prowess, Girijananda Chowdhury University left an indelible mark at the Assam Book Fair 2023-24 held at Chandmari Engineering Institute field in Guwahati recently.

The twelve-day extravaganza saw active participation from students and faculty members of Girijananda Chowdhury University Guwahati.

The book fair was organized from December 29, 2023 to January 9, 2024.

Girijananda Chowdhury University actively participated in the fair by setting up a commercial stall to raise awareness about its innovative programs and offering on-the-spot registration facilities.

With over 100 registrations received during the event, the response was quite overwhelming and visitors were also enlightened about the university’s commitment to implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) of 2020 and the myriad courses it offers.

The coordination and execution of the university’s participation were efficiently handled by the faculty members and staff from various departments which ensured a seamless experience for the people who attended the book fair.

Moreover, a group of talented students took part in the cultural competition held on January 8, 2024.

The cultural competition featured diverse categories such as solo song, classical dance, mono-act, band performance, Bihu dance, and semi-classical fusion dance.

The students of the university showcased their artistic flair and managed to capture the attention and appreciation of the audience.

Two students Upashana Kalita (4th semester, CE) and Sohini Roy (6th semester, CSE) clinched the prestigious Best Performance Awards for their outstanding contributions in mono-act and Kathak dance, respectively.

The awards not only reflect the students’ dedication and talent but also underscore the university’s commitment to nurturing holistic development.

Girijananda Chowdhury University continues to be a beacon of excellence, providing students with opportunities to excel not only academically but also in extracurricular pursuits, as witnessed at the Assam Book Fair 2023-24.