Shillong: The Border Security Force (BSF) rescued 70 cattle from the Indo-Bangladesh border in two separate operations conducted on October 10 in Meghalaya.

In the first operation, troops of 181 Bn carried out a coordinated operation with the Meghalaya police near the bordering village of Silbari in South Garo Hills and seized 22 cattle (buffaloes), which were concealed in a jungle area.

In the second operation, troops of 193 Bn and 172 Bn of BSF Meghalaya seized 48 cattle meant to be smuggled into Bangladesh through the international border of East Khasi & East Jaintia Hills.

The seized cattle were handed over to the concerned police station for further necessary action.

The BSF has been keeping a close vigil on the Indo-Bangladesh border to prevent illegal smuggling of cattle and other goods.