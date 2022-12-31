CHANDIGARH: A court of inquiry was ordered by the Border Security Force (BSF) after one of its sniffer dogs in Meghalaya gave birth to three puppies.

As per reports, the dog was deployed at a Border Outpost (BOP) on the Bangladesh border.

The dogs attached to such crucial service are not supposed to breed or get pregnant as they are usually on duty in high-security zones.

The dogs are under the constant vigil and protection of their handlers.

They are only allowed to breed under the supervision and advice of the veterinary wing of the force.

The Summary Court of Inquiry (SCOI) by a deputy commandant was ordered by the office of the commandant 170 Battalion, BSF, Dhanakgiri, (Tura) Meghalaya.

The order read, “In compliance with station headquarters, BSF Shillong, Ajeet Singh, deputy commandant, is hereby detailed to conduct an SCOI to investigate the circumstances under which dog Lalcy (female) of 43 Bn delivered three pups at BOP Baghmara on December 5, 2022, at around 10 am.”