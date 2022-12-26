New Delhi: In one of the most shocking incidents, a Border Security Force (BSF) personnel was beaten to death in Gujarat‘s Nadiad.

The BSF personnel was “murdered” for protesting against the circulation of an obscene video of his daughter.

As per reports, the BSF personnel had gone to the house of a 15-year-old in Chaklasi of the district to confront him about the obscene video.

The 15-year-old had allegedly posted the video online. He was allegedly in a relationship with the daughter of the deceased.

However, he was later attacked by the family of the boy.

The man sustained severe injuries and before he could be taken to the hospital, he succumbed to the injuries.

The deceased had gone to the boy’s house with his family to speak about the incident.

An FIR has been fired by the police and an investigation has begun.