Guwahati: A total of 18 Trinamool Congress candidates on Saturday filed their nomination papers for the upcoming Meghalaya Assembly elections scheduled to take place on February 27.

The candidates who filed nominations on Saturday are – George B Lyngdoh from Umroi, Richard M Marak from South Tura, Miani D Shira from Ampati, Lasting Suchiang from Mowkaiaw, Gilbert Laloo from Mylliem, Sengkhal A Sangma from Dalu, Fernandez Dkhar from Rambrai-Jyrngam, Dondor Marbaniang from Mawkynrew, Macmillan Kharbani from Nongstoin, Lazarus Sangma from Chokpot, Elgiva Gwyneth Rynjah from North Shillong, Saljaringrang Marak from Baghmara, Rajesh M Marak from Rongara-Siju, Dr. Saralin Dorphang from Mawhati, Gilbert Nongrum from Umsning, Sunmoon D Marak from Jirang, Longsing Bey from Nongpoh, and Vincent Sangma from Mawsynram.

Five Meghalaya TMC candidates from the Ri Bhoi district are among those leaders who filed their nominations today amid loud cheers from party workers and supporters.

“As TMC leaders, we have a strong desire to provide the right governance. The five candidates from the Ri-Bhoi district stand for the rights of the people and our rights as minorities. We want the people to elect leaders who are already aware of what they will do for the electorate in the next five years if they are voted to power,” said Umroi MLA George B Lyngdoh.

After submitting her nomination, Ampati candidate Miani D Shira told reporters, “We will be working together for the people because they have suffered so much during the MDA government. We will work together for all, including the weavers and farmers of my constituency who were neglected by the present MDA government.”

Trailed by hundreds of his supporters, South Tura candidate and “giant-slayer” Richard Mrong Marak also filed his nomination papers today at the South Tura DC office where he greeted CM Conrad Sangma and his mother with the utmost respect.

“From raising issues on the streets here to the capital of our country, I have done it all during my student and youth politics. I have been fighting the good fight for many years and politics is not new for me.

“In order to fulfill TMC’s 10 Pledges for Meghalaya, we are actively working and campaigning among people. We hope that we win because people are starving for change. We believe that in 2023, we will run a government that loves the people of our state and serves the nation truthfully,” he told reporters.

After filing his nomination papers, Gilbert Laloo, who is the Meghalaya TMC candidate from the Mylliem constituency, said, “We do hope that our party wins not just from Mylliem constituency but also the state. We will make every effort to come to power and serve our people.”

Lasting Suchiang, Meghalaya TMC candidate from Mowkaiaw, said, “There are many issues that need to be taken care of in the constituency, especially in terms of road connectivity. We need bigger roads, more government schools with good infrastructure and well-equipped teachers, and proper healthcare centres. Most of our people have to travel to Jowai and Shillong to seek medical facilities.”

Meghalaya TMC MLA from Chokpot Lazarus M Sangma said, “I am working with people who are toiling harder than before. In every polling station and every locality, I have seen the voters work in unity. We are very confident that we will win this election again and form the government.”