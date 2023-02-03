SHILLONG: The ruling National People’s Party (NPP) in Meghalaya has released its poll manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

The Meghalaya poll manifesto of the NPP, named called the “People’s Document – Vision 2023-28”, was released by the party’s national president and chief minister Conrad Sangma.

The NPP election manifesto for the upcoming Meghalaya assembly elections was released on Friday (February 3) in Jowai.

The poll manifesto of the NPP for the Meghalaya assembly elections details the vision for the people of Meghalaya for 2023-28.

It lays focus on creating employment opportunities for the youth of Meghalaya and support the farmers and villages of the state.

It also includes a summary of the key achievements titled as ‘Promises Delivered’ and the story of making a better Meghalaya.

Meghalaya deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong, cabinet minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, Raliang MLA Comingone Ymbon, Jowai MLA Wailadmiki Shylla, NPP’s East Shillong candidate Ampareen Lyngdoh and other top leaders of the party in Meghalaya were also present during release of the manifesto.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE NPP MANIFESTO FOR MEGHALAYA ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2023:

Creation of 5 lakh Jobs: The people’s document underlines NPP’s vision to create 5 lakh jobs and employment opportunities for the youth. A special focus on entrepreneurship, tourism, agro-processing and knowledge/digital sectors in both the Urban and Rural areas of the state has been laid down. Skilling of youth has been planned through creation of multi-sectoral skill parks, exposure trips and livelihood sectors. NPP remains focused on entrepreneurship by creating PRIME hubs across all blocks and supporting entrepreneurs through the PRIME scheme. NPP emphasizes on building up on its success of being the Best Startup State in India and continue creating better support system to nurture the entrepreneurs.

Support to Youth: NPP would also focus on identification and utilization of the abundant sporting potential of the state by providing world class sports facilities at the grassroot level including stadiums, trainings, talent identification and scholarships.

The existing programs in this area would be enhanced to include larger pool of talents and increased support to them.

NPP’s vision in sports sector is holistic, from grassroot infrastructure, to supporting sporting talents and hosting of national level sporting events successfully like 2nd North-east Olympic Games.

Government Services to every Village: The vision also innovatively plans out creating 1000 Chief Minister’s Facilitation Centers to deliver government services to every village.

The party also plans to engage a cadre of Village Community Facilitators (VCFs) to deliver the services to the last mile.

These cadres would be the single point of contact for the citizens with the government providing wide variety of services starting from citizen services like PDS, Pension to grievance redressal.

These itself would create thousands of jobs and ensure even the household from the remotest village of Meghalaya has access to government services.

Support to Farmers: The party would continue its support to farmers of the state through flagship programs such as FOCUS and FOCUS+.

The programs will be continued and expanded to cover all the producer households of the state irrespective of their area of residency.

The vision lists key interventions across all areas of agri-value chain, a plan that would enable the farmers of Meghalaya to produce more, transport easily and finally sell at the best prices.

The party’s vision is to continue its support through specific mission mode projects and benefit all farmers by 2023-28.

These interventions have already reaped great success to various farmers such as Lakadong where a whopping 13,000 farmers are now befitted, which was merely 1,000 five year back.

The people’s document is a list of interventions, while a detailed year-by-year roadmap has been prepared to support the vision.

Connect every village with all-weather roads and RCC/Steel Bridges: NPP has chalked out a detailed village-by-village plan to connect Meghalaya through all-weather roads.

While it would continue emphasis through central schemes to build new roads and connect villages, it ideates a new scheme – “Chief Minister’s Village Connectivity Scheme” to connect the rest of the villages.

The party plans to replace timber bridges in the State with more durable RCC/steel bridges. It is to be noted that during the last 5 years, KMs of rural roads constructed in Meghalaya has surpassed the total roads constructed by past Governments for the last 20 years.

Development of Key Infrastructures and Facilities: The vision also lists interventions to take Meghalaya forward through several key infrastructure development projects.

Improved air connectivity, internet to all villages, IT park, water management and piped water to households are few of the key areas.

The party plans to establish economic growth centers and logistics hubs in different districts of the State in line with a new industrial policy regime, which will attract investors and industries thereby creating more livelihood opportunities.

Augment Health Sector: Health sector in Meghalaya has witnessed a massive transformation. New and upgraded health infrastructures, focused interventions to mother and child and health insurance schemes have been a great success during the last five years.

The party envisions to continue its success in this area, additionally new Chief Minister’s Affordable Drug Centers have been planned to provide affordable medicines for the people of Meghalaya.