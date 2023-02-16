TURA: TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has exuded confidence that the Mamata Banerjee-led party will perform exceedingly well in the Garo Hills region of Meghalaya in the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

In fact, he claimed that the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) will draw a blank in the Garo Hills region in the Meghalaya assembly elections.

Notably, the Garo Hills region in Meghalaya comprises 24 assembly seats.

Abhishek Banerjee held a massive roadshow at Tura in Meghalaya on Wednesday.

He further claimed that Meghalaya chief minister and NPP national president Conrad Sangma “will lose his own seat”.

“Conrad Sangma is losing his own seat. Six months back, they said TMC has no base here. But now, if you look at their speeches, tweets and statements, you will see that their day begins and ends with attacks on TMC. This shows how bewildered and rattled they are,” Banerjee said.

Assuring the people that TMC’s 10 Pledges would be implemented within three months of forming the government in Meghalaya, Banerjee said, “I promise that come what may, TMC will be with you and stand with you in the fight against this inept, inefficient and corrupt NPP government.”

Taking pot shots at the ruling NPP, Abhishek Banerjee said, “Meghalaya doesn’t need a puppet. Meghalaya needs a true leader who can stand and fight for the people and the right cause instead of dancing to the tunes of their masters sitting in the ivory towers of Delhi and Guwahati.”