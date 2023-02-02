SHILLONG: The Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP), on Thursday (February 2), released its manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in Meghalaya.

The manifesto was released by HSPDP chief KP Pangniang in the presence of senior leaders of the party at Shillong in Meghalaya.

One of the major promises that the HSPDP included in its manifesto is demand for creation of a separate Khasi-Jaintia state.

Briefing the media while releasing the poll manifesto, HSPDP chief KP Pangniang said that his party being one of the oldest parties in the state, will push its demand for creation of a separate Khasi-Jaintia state.

Pangniang said that his party will work towards bringing a clean and corruption-free government in Meghalaya.

Besides releasing its election manifesto, the HSPDP also released its second list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Meghalaya.

The prominent names to feature in HSPDP’s second candidates’ are: Martle N Mukhim (Mawkynrew), Starfing Jove Langpe Pdahkasiej (Mawsynram), Wyraiwan Sohtun (Mawryngkneng) and Sandondor Ryntathiang (Sohiong).

Notably, polling for the elections to the 60-member Meghalaya assembly elections is slated to be held in a single phase on February 27.

Counting of votes will be conducted on March 2.