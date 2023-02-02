SHILLONG: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Meghalaya, on Thursday (February 2), released its candidates’ list for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

The Meghalaya BJP has fielded candidates in all the 60 constituencies in the Northeast state of Meghalaya that goes to polls this month.

Announcing the candidates’ list for the Meghalaya assembly elections BJP national secretary Rituraj Sinha said that the party will contest the polls under the tagline – Empower Meghalaya.

“Keeping in view the sentiments of the people, for the first time, our leadership has decided to contest on all 60 seats in Meghalaya. Our tagline is Empower Meghalaya,” Sinha said.

“For years, politics in Meghalaya has been dominated by Congress and during these past few decades, Meghalaya, compared to other states in Northeast and the entire country, has seen very little development,” Sinha said.

“The people of Meghalaya are today fed up with corruption and slow pace of development in their state. Even now, Meghalaya suffers from poor rural connectivity, power cuts and poor health facilities,” he added.

Also read: Meghalaya: Ahead of elections, former speaker Martin Danggo joins BJP

“The central schemes are not being implemented in the state (Meghalaya). People trust that PM Modi can give corruption-free, fast-track development,” Sinha said.

Briefing the media in New Delhi after announcing the candidates’ list, Meghalaya BJP president Ernest Mawrie said that “the party is eyeing to win a sizeable number of seats, both in the Khasi-Jaintia and Garo Hills regions” this time.

Notably, in the last Meghalaya assembly elections held in 2018, the BJP had fielded candidates in 47 seats and won only two.

Among the notable names included in the list were Highlander Kharmalki (Mawryngkneng), AL Hek (Pynthorumkhrah), Wankitbok Pohshna (East Shillong), Mariahom Kharkrang (North Shillong), Sanbor Shullai (South Shillong), Ernest Mawrie (West Shillong), David Kharsati (Nongthymmai), HM Shangpliang (Mawsynram), MM Danggo (Ranikor), Benedic R Marak (Raksamgre), Ferlin Sangma (Selsella), Adamkid M Samgma (North Tura), Bernard Marak (South Tura), Dipul R. Marak (Rangsakona) and Samuel Sangma (Baghmara) besides others.