Shillong: Martin M Danggo, former Speaker of the Meghalaya Assembly, joined the BJP on Wednesday, just ahead of the assembly elections slated for February 27.

Sanbor Shullai, Cabinet Minister, welcomed Danggo to the party at the BJP office in the presence of other senior party functionaries and the former legislator’s supporters.

Danggo had first been elected to the Assembly in 1998 on a People’s Democratic Movement ticket. In 2003, he was elected to the same seat, but this time on a Congress ticket.

After delimitation, the seat became part of the Ranikor constituency. He won 2008, 2013, and 2018 elections from this seat.

After his 2018 victory, he resigned from the Congress and joined the ruling National People’s Party, only to be defeated in the by-election that followed.

Shullai said, “We will work together for the upliftment of the poor and more development of the state.”