SHILLONG: Ahead of the Meghalaya assembly elections 2023, a full bench of the election commission of India (ECI) will arrive in Shillong on January 12 on a two-day visit.

The ECI team will arrive in Shillong to review poll preparedness in the election-bound state of Meghalaya.

During their visit to Shillong, the ECI team will hold meetings with the representatives of the political parties in Meghalaya.

The ECI team will review the security scenario in Meghalaya during its meeting with deputy commissioners and SPs of the 12 districts of the state.

This will be followed by a review meeting with the Meghalaya government, which will be headed by the chief secretary and the DGP and other senior government officials.

Also read: Meghalaya approves tourism policy 2023 & DREAM

On January 13, the ECI team will distribute EPIC cards to the super six categories that include senior citizens, people with disabilities, youth, women (and others).

It may be mentioned here that the election commission announces dates for holding polls after assessing poll preparedness in the concerned states.