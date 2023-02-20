SHILLONG: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Shillong to campaign for the party ahead of the Meghalaya assembly elections.

Rahul Gandhi will arrive at Shillong in Meghalaya on February 22.

Rahul Gandhi will campaign for the Congress candidates at Malki ground in Shillong, Meghalaya on February 22 at around 11 am.

AICC general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said Rahul Gandhi would visit Shillong on February 22 to campaign for the party candidates.

Notably, several questions were raised over Rahul Gandhi skipping the Congress party’s election campaigning in the poll-bound state of Meghalaya.

Hundreds of Congress leaders and workers across the Northeast seem to have left disappointed after the top party leaders skipping the election campaigning in Northeast state of Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland.

It may be mentioned here that the Congress has fielded candidates in all 60 seats in Meghalaya.

The party had won 18 seats in the 2018 Meghalaya assembly elections.

While 13 of the 18 Meghalaya Congress MLAs joined the TMC, the remaining five were suspended from the party for hobnobbing with the NPP.