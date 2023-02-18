Guwahati: SpiceJet is set to offer non-stop bi-weekly flights from Delhi to Shillong from February 24.

This agreement was signed by SpiceJet and the Meghalaya Transport Corporation on January 14.

The airline has chosen to use its Q-400 aircraft for this route.

Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer at SpiceJet, expressed her excitement at extending SpiceJet’s network to Shillong.

She said, “Meghalaya is a popular tourist spot in the North East, with its magnificent landscape and scenic views. We hope that non-stop flights will make travelling to the state hassle-free and give a major boost to the tourism industry in the region.”

Initially, Big Charter Pvt Ltd ( FlyBig ) was signed on to operate the flights, with a Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 aircraft chartered from SpiceJet.

Despite the successful deployment of this aircraft, however, FlyBig eventually expressed its inability to proceed with operations.

This subsequently led to the contract with FlyBig being terminated. Nevertheless, the same aircraft will be used for the Delhi-Shillong-Delhi route this time around.