SHILLONG: The Congress party in Meghalaya has released its final list of candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

The final list of candidates of the Congress party for the assembly elections in Meghalaya consists of five names.

Meghalaya Congress president and MP Vincent Pala said the five candidates were approved by the central election committee (CEC) of the party.

The five candidates of the Congress party are Jhanika Siangshai (Khliehriat), Arbiangkam Khar Sohmat (Amlarem), Chireng Peter R Marak (Kharkutta), Dr Tweel K Marak (Resubelpara) and Carla R Sangma (Rajabala).

Earlier, the Meghalaya Congress on January 25 had announced the names of 55 candidates for the elections to the 60-member state assembly.

Polling for the elections to the 60-member Meghalaya legislative assembly is scheduled to be held on February 16.

Counting of votes will be carried out on March 2.